CityGo Holiday Give & Go

Salina public transportation will host a Holiday Give & Go charitable campaign later this week.

According to OCCK, the 2019 Holiday Give & Go campaign is a community fundraiser. All monetary fares received by OCCK general public transportation and on the CityGo buses this Thursday, December 12th, will be donated to a local charity. This year all funds raised will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Non riders are encouraged to make donations as well. Each CityGo bus has a fare box inside the bus and drivers will accept donations. Additional donations can be brought to the OCCK Transportation building at 340 N. Santa Fe, Salina.

“We are continually looking for ways to give back to the community,” said Michelle Griffin, Transportation Director for OCCK. “The 2019 Holiday Give & Go program allows us a great way of doing just that. We are also excited for the opportunity to support Big Brothers Big Sisters and all of the work they are doing in Salina.”

Information about Big Brothers Big Sisters and all of their programs can be found on social media or on their website at www.bbbssalina.org.