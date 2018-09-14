CityGo Bus Service Now on Google Maps

Salina’s public transportation routes are now available on the worlds largest web mapping service. The OCCK Transportation public transit system is now on Google Maps.
Transit Data for the CityGo fixed route service is now available through Google Maps to allow riders to plan trips and get directions using our transit service.
OCCK Transportation is one of only a handful of transit agencies in Kansas to join Google Maps and we hope our participation will encourage current ridership and connect CityGo to new active riders. By showing the “Public Transit” link in every search for driving directions, Google Maps in Salina is helping to promote public transit by informing drivers of the possible transit services they could utilize.
The service can be used on computers by going to the Google Maps website or on mobile phones and devices that use the Google Maps app.
Additional Rider/Citizen Benefits:
- Customize your route: Riders don’t have to sort through timetables — they can simply enter their current location and destination and the trip planner will provide the most convenient trip.
- Walking and Biking directions: Google Maps can provide walking and biking directions, so you can find out exactly how to get to the nearest transit stop or station, and how to get to your destination once you leave the bus.
- Rich data integration: No other online mapping service puts transit data in the context of so much other useful information, such as areal imagery, business listings, user reviews, and street-level views. It gives users a thorough understanding of the neighborhood before they set foot on it.
- Information accessible by mobile: Transit trip planning is also available on mobile phones. Transit information is now available at people’s fingertips no matter where they are.
- Using business names or place names instead of addresses: You don’t need to know which pizzeria you are going to or its address in order to get directions; with integrated local search results, this means that you don’t need to know exactly where you’re going — in the “to” and “from” fields, you can enter a business name (“Scheme Restaurant”) or category (“pizza”) instead of a specific street address.
- Street View imagery of locations: Google Maps offers Street View ground-level images in hundreds of cities and towns across the country; this allows riders to preview a transit station or stop, to see things like whether it’s above ground or underground, whether there is a covered shelter or bench, where exactly the stop/station is located, how far it is from a business, and other practical uses (Example: 7th & Walnut). (Not all of the Salina locations have been updated with this imagery recently. Some images are from 2013.)
- Support for over 40 languages: Google Maps supports multiple languages so it is very convenient for foreign language riders, whether residents or international tourists, to find directions and information in their native language.