CityGo/81 Connection Bulletin Board and Bench Installed

Todd PittengerJanuary 10, 2018

A bulletin board and bench have been added at the CityGo and 81 Connection stop at the Salina Walmart stop.

According to OCCK Transportation, the bulletin board has the CityGo brochure with both the full Salina map and the time table for all 5 routes.  It also has the full 81 Connection brochure that lists the time table and stops for the 3 routes that run each day Monday through Friday.

The only other stop in Salina with a bulletin board is 7th and Walnut.

Walmart is the 2nd largest transfer point in Salina.  The Red, Yellow and Purple routes all meet there.   Walmart is also a stop for the 81 Connection Salina to Belleville bus service.

Adding this new resource provides an opportunity for more people to access and use CityGo and 81 Connection by making route information more accessible.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

