City Truck, Tools Stolen

A City of Salina work truck and $5,000 in power tools were stolen from a city park shed.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between 11am April 30 and Monday morning at 6:30am, someone forced a door open on the maintenance building in Sunset Park. Once inside they loaded numerous power tools into a 2007 Ford F150 and drove away.

The yellow Ford work truck was found Monday afternoon abandoned in the 600 block of South 12th Street. The tools are still missing.

Damage to the door and a couple of garage doors on the building are estimated at $2,000.