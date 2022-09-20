City to Pick Up Limbs

Due to tree damage caused by the storm this past Saturday, City of Salina staff will perform a sweep of the entire City to pick up tree limbs beginning this coming Monday, September 26th.

According to the City, the thunderstorm and wind event caused damage to trees in all sectors of the community. While not catastrophic the damage to trees in the community was significant and subject to City forces providing services to help residents recover from this storm event.

Residents are asked to neatly stack tree limbs near the curb on their property for City pick-up by 7:00 AM Monday September 26, 2022. City crews will work their way throughout the entire community to pick up piles of tree and limb debris in sanitation trucks, dump trucks, and where necessary, a grapple truck or a front-end loader to load the larger tree trunks. The tree limb pick-up effort is expected to take 1-2 weeks to complete.

Residents do still have the option to take their tree limb debris to the Salina Municipal Solid Waste Landfill for free during normal business hours. The landfill is located at 4292 S. Burma Road and is open Monday-Friday 7:00 AM-4:30 PM, and on Saturday 8:00 AM-2:00 PM. (Please Note: Contractors providing a tree service are subject to fees and mixed residential loads containing sod, dirt, rock, lumber refuse, and grass will be charged $42.00 per ton).