City to Host Homelessness Discussion

The City of Salina will host a public event to discuss homelessness.

According to the City, a special study session and open public forum to discuss homelessness is planned for next week.

Julia Orlando, of Julia Orlando Consulting, a nationally recognized leader, professional speaker and consultant will present. Christy McMurphy from the Kansas COC/ Kansas Statewide Homeless Coalition will also be attending to provide information on statewide initiatives.

The presentation should take about 45 minutes with a question and answer session with the public to follow. It will be held next week on Wednesday, December 6th, from 6pm -8pm at the Chamber of Commerce Annex Building ad 120 W. Ash.

