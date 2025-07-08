City Taking Bids to Remove Log Jam

Much of the high water has receded along the banks of the Smoky Hill River, but the log jam near Bill Burke Park remains. The City of Salina has already taken a few bids to remove the pile with some estimates edging north of $500,000.

Interim City Manager Jacob Wood joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at a range of topics including the 100-yard long pile of driftwood that is now wedged in the river.

“There is no issue or concerns about it doing damage or messing up any of our infrastructure, or causing any issues in the actual river channel,” Wood said.

However, the price tag to cut, drag and haul the logs away could cut into Salina’s rainy day fund.

Wood added that they are also looking into securing grants from state or federal agencies to help ease the financial burden. Authorities are still urging the public to stay off the pile of logs that could suddenly shift and become a deadly situation for anyone trapped under the massive pile.

The timber was pushed up the river channel in mid-June after 6-to-8 inches of rain hit near Marquette causing the river to swell from a normal flow of 30-cubic feet per second to over 3,000 cubic feet per second.