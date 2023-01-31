City Surveying Waste Reduction

Local official are gathering input as they explore ways to reduce waste.

According to the City of Salina, they committed to protecting our environment by diverting waste from landfill disposal.

Salina has a number of programs that provide convenient access for residents to recycle and reduce waste, including the Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center (SDRC), the Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Facility and special waste collection events such as the electronic waste drop-off event in early May. The City is also partnering with organizations and private companies to expand recycling and waste diversion opportunities for residents and businesses in Saline County.

The City of Salina is currently developing a strategic plan to divert further waste from the landfill via Reduce, Reuse and Recycle possibilities to enhance our commitment to protecting the environment and advance sustainability in Saline County. The planning process for this strategic plan includes an online survey that gives Saline County residents and business owners the opportunity to provide input on the priorities and initiatives that should be included in the plan.

The City is asking for your opinion via an online survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SLNWaste; the survey should take less than 5 minutes to complete and will be open from January 31st to March 3rd .