City Sidewalk Damaged

A Salina man will face drug charges in addition to being arrested for damaging a section of freshly poured concrete.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester officers were sent to the 2600 block of S. 9th on Monday afternoon after work crews reported damage to a sidewalk. Police say 64-year-old Jon Geary was walking by the new sidewalk and allegedly took a rock and scratched his name in the concrete. The cement had set hard enough by then that crews determined the entire section would have to be cut out and replaced at a cost of $1,800.

During his arrest, officers also found a small amount of marijuana and prescription pills in Geary’s pockets. He’s now facing multiple charges that could include felony damage to property, and possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

Police list the City of Salina and Bar/S Construction as victims of property damage in the case.