City Seeking Citizen Volunteers

The City of Salina is seeking a few good men, women, and youth willing to serve in various volunteer positions.
According to the City, they are currently accepting expression of interest forms for vacancies that currently or will soon exist on the following citizen boards, commissions and committees:
Accessibility Advisory Board
Citizen-at-Large
Citizen-at-Large w/ a Disability
Youth Member*
Animal Control Advisory & Appeals Board
Citizen-at-Large
Youth Member*
Arts & Humanities Commission
Citizen-at-Large
Youth Member*
Board of Zoning Appeals
Citizen-at-Large within City Limits
Youth Member*
Building Advisory Board
Class A/B Contractor
Plumbing Contractor
Electrical Contractor
Mechanical Master
Engineer
Realtor
Youth Member*
Business Improvement District Advisory Board
Individuals Conducting Business within the District
Business Improvement District Design Review
Citizen-at-Large
Property Owner within Business Improvement District
Design Professional
Community Art & Design Advisory Committee
Citizen-at-Large
Artist
Convention & Tourism Advisory Board
Citizen-at-Large
Disciplinary Advisory Board
Citizen-at-Large within City Limits
Heritage Commission
Archeologist/Urban Planner
Historian
Youth Member*
Housing Authority
Citizen-at-Large within City Limits
Human Relations Commission
Citizen-at-Large
Ethnic/Minority Representative
Youth Member*
Law Enforcement Citizen Review Board
Citizen-at-Large
Parks & Recreation Advisory Board
Citizen-at-Large
Youth Member*
Planning Commission
Citizen-at-Large
Outside Representative but within 3 miles of the City Limits
Youth Member*
Solid Waste Management Committee
Citizen-at-Large within City Limits
County At-Large Representative
County Unincorporated Representative
3rd Class City Representative
Youth Member*
Tree Advisory Board
Citizen-At-Large
Youth Member*
*The Youth on Board program allows for individuals between the agesof 15-20 attending a secondary or post-secondary school to serve on certain boards that are noted above.
If you are interested in serving the community by becoming a member of one of these boards, commissions or committees, you are asked to fill out an expression-of-interest form by July 15, 2022 for all boards.An expression-of-interest form or more information may be obtained from the City of Salina website at http://www.salina-ks.gov/boards orby visiting the City Clerk’s Office, 300 W. Ash, Room 206.
If you have any questions, please call (785) 309-5735.
