City Seeking Citizen Volunteers

The City of Salina is seeking a few good men, women, and youth willing to serve in various volunteer positions.

According to the City, they are currently accepting expression of interest forms for vacancies that currently or will soon exist on the following citizen boards, commissions and committees:

Accessibility Advisory Board

Citizen-at-Large

Citizen-at-Large w/ a Disability

Youth Member*

Animal Control Advisory & Appeals Board

Citizen-at-Large

Youth Member*

Arts & Humanities Commission

Citizen-at-Large

Youth Member*

Board of Zoning Appeals

Citizen-at-Large within City Limits

Youth Member*

Building Advisory Board

Class A/B Contractor

Plumbing Contractor

Electrical Contractor

Mechanical Master

Engineer

Realtor

Youth Member*

Business Improvement District Advisory Board

Individuals Conducting Business within the District

Business Improvement District Design Review

Citizen-at-Large

Property Owner within Business Improvement District

Design Professional

Community Art & Design Advisory Committee

Citizen-at-Large

Artist

Convention & Tourism Advisory Board

Citizen-at-Large

Disciplinary Advisory Board

Citizen-at-Large within City Limits

Heritage Commission

Archeologist/Urban Planner

Historian

Youth Member*

Housing Authority

Citizen-at-Large within City Limits

Human Relations Commission

Citizen-at-Large

Ethnic/Minority Representative

Youth Member*

Law Enforcement Citizen Review Board

Citizen-at-Large

Parks & Recreation Advisory Board

Citizen-at-Large

Youth Member*

Planning Commission

Citizen-at-Large

Outside Representative but within 3 miles of the City Limits

Youth Member*

Solid Waste Management Committee

Citizen-at-Large within City Limits

County At-Large Representative

County Unincorporated Representative

3rd Class City Representative

Youth Member*

Tree Advisory Board

Citizen-At-Large

Youth Member*

*The Youth on Board program allows for individuals between the agesof 15-20 attending a secondary or post-secondary school to serve on certain boards that are noted above.

If you are interested in serving the community by becoming a member of one of these boards, commissions or committees, you are asked to fill out an expression-of-interest form by July 15, 2022 for all boards.An expression-of-interest form or more information may be obtained from the City of Salina website at http://www.salina-ks.gov/boards orby visiting the City Clerk’s Office, 300 W. Ash, Room 206.

If you have any questions, please call (785) 309-5735.

