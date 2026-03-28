City Seeking Citizen Volunteers

The City of Salina is seeking a few good men, women, and youth willing to serve in various volunteer positions.

According to the City, they are currently accepting expression of interest forms for vacancies that currently or will soon exist on the following citizen boards, commissions and committees:

Accessibility Advisory Board

One (1) Youth Member*

Arts & Humanities Commission

One (1) Citizen-at-large

One (1) Youth Member*

Board of Zoning Appeals

One (1) Youth Member*

Building Advisory Board

One (1) Mechanical Master/Journeyman

One (1) Youth Member*

Business Improvement District Design Review

One (1) Citizen-at-large

One (1) Design Professional

Heritage Commission

Two (2) Youth Members*

Human Relations Commission

One (1) Youth Member*

Law Enforcement Citizen Review Board

One (1) Citizen-at-large with a demonstrated interest or experience in police and/or community relations and/or who reflects the racial and ethnic diversity of the City of Salina

Library Board

Two (2) Salina Residents

Parks & Recreation Advisory Board

Two (2) Youth Members*

Planning Commission

One (1) Citizen-at-large

One (1) Outside Representative (resident of Saline County, not City of Salina)

One (1) Youth Member*

Saline County Community Corrections Advisory Board

Three (3) Citizens-at-large, with a preference for those representing law enforcement, education, social services, judiciary, prosecution, corrections, and ethnic minorities

Solid Waste Management Committee

One (1) Resident of the unincorporated area of the County nominated by Saline County (must apply at salinecountyks.gov/boards-committees)

Two (2) Youth Members*

The Youth on Board program allows for individuals between the ages of 15-20 attending a secondary or post-secondary school to serve on certain boards that are noted above for a one-year term.

If you are interested in serving the community by becoming a member of one of these boards, commissions or committees, you are asked to fill out an expression-of-interest (EOI) form. EOIs for the Library Board must be received by April 8,