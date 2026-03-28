City Seeking Citizen Volunteers

The City of Salina is seeking a few good men, women, and youth willing to serve in various volunteer positions.
According to the City, they are currently accepting expression of interest forms for vacancies that currently or will soon exist on the following citizen boards, commissions and committees:
Accessibility Advisory Board
- One (1) Youth Member*
Arts & Humanities Commission
- One (1) Citizen-at-large
- One (1) Youth Member*
- Board of Zoning Appeals
- One (1) Youth Member*
Building Advisory Board
- One (1) Mechanical Master/Journeyman
- One (1) Youth Member*
Business Improvement District Design Review
- One (1) Citizen-at-large
- One (1) Design Professional
Heritage Commission
- Two (2) Youth Members*
Human Relations Commission
- One (1) Youth Member*
Law Enforcement Citizen Review Board
- One (1) Citizen-at-large with a demonstrated interest or experience in police and/or community relations and/or who reflects the racial and ethnic diversity of the City of Salina
Library Board
- Two (2) Salina Residents
Parks & Recreation Advisory Board
- Two (2) Youth Members*
Planning Commission
- One (1) Citizen-at-large
- One (1) Outside Representative (resident of Saline County, not City of Salina)
- One (1) Youth Member*
Saline County Community Corrections Advisory Board
- Three (3) Citizens-at-large, with a preference for those representing law enforcement, education, social services, judiciary, prosecution, corrections, and ethnic minorities
Solid Waste Management Committee
- One (1) Resident of the unincorporated area of the County nominated by Saline County (must apply at salinecountyks.gov/boards-committees)
- Two (2) Youth Members*
The Youth on Board program allows for individuals between the ages of 15-20 attending a secondary or post-secondary school to serve on certain boards that are noted above for a one-year term.
If you are interested in serving the community by becoming a member of one of these boards, commissions or committees, you are asked to fill out an expression-of-interest (EOI) form. EOIs for the Library Board must be received by April 8,