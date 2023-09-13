City Seeking Citizen Volunteers

The City of Salina is seeking a few good men, women, and youth willing to serve in various volunteer positions.

According to the City, they are currently accepting expression of interest forms for vacancies that currently or will soon exist on the following citizen boards, commissions and committees:

Accessibility Advisory Board Citizen-at-Large w/ a Disability Youth Member*

Animal Control Advisory & Appeals Board Youth Member*

Board of Zoning Appeals Youth Member* Youth Member*

Building Advisory Board Design Professional (either architect or engineer) Youth Member* Youth Member*

Business Improvement District Design Review Property Owner within the Business Improvement District Design Professional Business Owner within the Business Improvement District Citizen-at-Large

Disciplinary Advisory Board Citizen-at-Large within City Limits Citizen-at-Large within City Limits

Heritage Commissiom 1 Citizen-at-Large, preferably in the following occupations: Real estate/legal professional Historian Urban planner Architect Archaeologist Human Relations Commission Youth Member* Parks & Recreation Advisory Board Youth Member* Youth Member* Planning Commission Youth Member* Tree Advisory Board Youth Member* Youth Member*



*The Youth on Board program allows for individuals between the ages of 15-20 attending a secondary or post-secondary school to serve on certain boards that are noted above.

If you are interested in serving the community by becoming a member of one of these boards, commissions or committees, you are asked to fill out an expression-of-interest form. An expression-of-interest form or more information may be obtained from the City of Salina website by following the link or by visiting the City Clerk’s Office, 300 W. Ash, Room 206. If you have any questions, please call (785) 309-5735.