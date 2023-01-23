City Seeking Citizen Volunteers

The City of Salina is seeking a few good men, women, and youth willing to serve in various volunteer positions.
According to the City, they are currently accepting expression of interest forms for vacancies that currently or will soon exist on the following citizen boards, commissions and committees:
Accessibility Advisory Board
Citizen-at-Large w/ a Disability
Youth Member* #1
Youth Member* #2
Animal Control Advisory & Appeals Board
Citizen-at-Large
Citizen-at-Large
Citizen-at-Large
Youth Member*
Arts & Humanities Commission
Citizen-at-Large
Youth Member*
Youth Member*
Board of Zoning Appeals
Citizen-at-Large within City Limits
Youth Member*
Youth Member*
Building Advisory Board
Licensed Electrical Contractor
Licensed Mechanical Contractor
Licensed Class A/B Building Contractor
Youth Member*
Youth Member*
Business Improvement District Design Review
Property Owner within the Business Improvement District
Design Professional
Community Art & Design Advisory Committee
Citizen-at-Large
Convention & Tourism Committee
Citizen-at-Large
Disciplinary Advisory Board
Citizen-at-Large within City Limits
Citizen-at-Large within City Limits
Citizen-at-Large within City Limits
Human Relations Commission
Citizen-at-Large
Citizen-at-Large
Ethnic/Minority Representative
Youth Member*
Youth Member*
Parks & Recreation Advisory Board
Youth Member*
Planning Commission
Outside Representative
Youth Member*
Youth Member*
Salina Airport Authority
Citizen-at-Large
Citizen-at-Large
Salina Community Economic Development Organization
Citizen-at-Large within Saline County
Solid Waste Management Committee
Citizen-at-Large within City Limits
County Unincorporated Representative
3rd Class City Representative
County-at-Large Representative
Youth Member*
Youth Member*
Tree Advisory Board
Youth Member*
* The Youth on Board program allows for individuals between the ages of 15-20 attending a secondary or post-secondary school to serve on certain boards that are
noted above.
If you are interested in serving the community by becoming a member of one of these boards, commissions or committees, you are asked to fill out an expression-of-interest form by February 1, 2022. An expression-of-interest form or more information may be obtained from the City of Salina website by following the link or by visiting the City Clerkâ€™s Office, 300 W. Ash, Room 206. If you have any questions, please call (785) 309-5735.