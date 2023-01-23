City Seeking Citizen Volunteers

The City of Salina is seeking a few good men, women, and youth willing to serve in various volunteer positions.

According to the City, they are currently accepting expression of interest forms for vacancies that currently or will soon exist on the following citizen boards, commissions and committees:

Accessibility Advisory Board

Citizen-at-Large w/ a Disability

Youth Member* #1

Youth Member* #2

Animal Control Advisory & Appeals Board

Citizen-at-Large

Citizen-at-Large

Citizen-at-Large

Youth Member*

Arts & Humanities Commission

Citizen-at-Large

Youth Member*

Youth Member*

Board of Zoning Appeals

Citizen-at-Large within City Limits

Youth Member*

Youth Member*

Building Advisory Board

Licensed Electrical Contractor

Licensed Mechanical Contractor

Licensed Class A/B Building Contractor

Youth Member*

Youth Member*

Business Improvement District Design Review

Property Owner within the Business Improvement District

Design Professional

Community Art & Design Advisory Committee

Citizen-at-Large

Convention & Tourism Committee

Citizen-at-Large

Disciplinary Advisory Board

Citizen-at-Large within City Limits

Citizen-at-Large within City Limits

Citizen-at-Large within City Limits

Human Relations Commission

Citizen-at-Large

Citizen-at-Large

Ethnic/Minority Representative

Youth Member*

Youth Member*

Parks & Recreation Advisory Board

Youth Member*

Planning Commission

Outside Representative

Youth Member*

Youth Member*

Salina Airport Authority

Citizen-at-Large

Citizen-at-Large

Salina Community Economic Development Organization

Citizen-at-Large within Saline County

Solid Waste Management Committee

Citizen-at-Large within City Limits

County Unincorporated Representative

3rd Class City Representative

County-at-Large Representative

Youth Member*

Youth Member*

Tree Advisory Board

Youth Member*

* The Youth on Board program allows for individuals between the ages of 15-20 attending a secondary or post-secondary school to serve on certain boards that are

noted above.

If you are interested in serving the community by becoming a member of one of these boards, commissions or committees, you are asked to fill out an expression-of-interest form by February 1, 2022. An expression-of-interest form or more information may be obtained from the City of Salina website by following the link or by visiting the City Clerkâ€™s Office, 300 W. Ash, Room 206. If you have any questions, please call (785) 309-5735.