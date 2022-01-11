City: Searching for New Fire Chief, Parks Director

The City of Salina is looking to fill two prominent positions in 2022.

According to City Manager Mike Schrage, staff is in the process of interviewing candidates for Parks Director and are in the process of setting up interviews for a prospective Fire Chief.

Schrage tells KSAL News that each position requires a unique skill set to lead those departments and in the case of Parks Director – to wear multiple hats for some upcoming projects. Funding is already in place to do a number of improvements.

Former Salina Parks & Recreation Director Chris Cotten decided to accept a position as Director of Parks and Recreation in Kansas City, Missouri. Jeff Hammond has been the interim Director of Parks & Recreation in Salina since October of 2021.

A lack of communication and a misunderstanding of how the Salina Fire Department accounted for employees time off and compensation led to an audit in 2021 of the practice.

Former Salina Fire Chief Kevin Royse was placed on administrative leave late last year before he ultimately decided to resign from his post.