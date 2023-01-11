City Preparing For Wintry Mix

With weather forecasts expecting a wintry mix of light snow Wednesday evening moving through Thursday morning, the City of Salina will be pre-treating bridge decks and other elevated surfaces with rock salt to help prevent icing.

According to the City of Salina, the Streets work group plans to have additional trucks ready on standby for emergency response as needed throughout the evening and the early morning. Staff will continue to monitor weather reports and make adjustments to the plan as needed throughout the day and evening.

The public is asked to allow ample space when approaching salt trucks from behind, as the equipment will be distributing salt to the roadway. Driving too closely to equipment could also present additional challenges and safety concerns for operators and other motorists.