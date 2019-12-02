City Planning 40th Mayorâ€™s Christmas Party

For the 40th year in a row the City of Salina is planning a Mayorâ€™s Christmas Party.

According to the city, this free holiday event is sponsored by the Salina Parks & Recreation Department. Featured activities include:

Cat in the Hat with Jamminâ€™ Randy (courtesy of Smoky Hills Public Television)

Holiday dancers

Treat bags

Prizes

Crafts

Visitor from the North Pole

The 40th Annual Mayorâ€™s Christmas Party is scheduled for Sunday, December 8 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Heritage Hall at the Tonyâ€™s Pizza Events Center.