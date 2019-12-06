40th Mayor’s Christmas Party is Sunday

This Sunday, for the 40th year in a row, the City of Salina will host a Mayor’s Christmas Party.

According to the city, this free holiday event is sponsored by the Salina Parks & Recreation Department. Featured activities include:

Cat in the Hat with Jammin’ Randy (courtesy of Smoky Hills Public Television)

Holiday dancers

Treat bags

Prizes

Crafts

Visitor from the North Pole

The 40th Annual Mayor’s Christmas Party is this Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Heritage Hall at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.