40th Mayor’s Christmas Party is Sunday

This Sunday, for the 40th year in a row, the City of Salina will host a Mayor’s Christmas Party.
According to the city, this free holiday event is sponsored by the Salina Parks & Recreation Department. Featured activities include:
- Cat in the Hat with Jammin’ Randy (courtesy of Smoky Hills Public Television)
- Holiday dancers
- Treat bags
- Prizes
- Crafts
- Visitor from the North Pole
The 40th Annual Mayor’s Christmas Party is this Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Heritage Hall at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.