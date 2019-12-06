Salina, KS

40th Mayor’s Christmas Party is Sunday

Todd PittengerDecember 6, 2019

This Sunday, for the 40th year in a row, the City of Salina will host a Mayor’s Christmas Party.

According to the city, this free holiday event is sponsored by the Salina Parks & Recreation Department. Featured activities include:

  • Cat in the Hat with Jammin’ Randy (courtesy of Smoky Hills Public Television)
  • Holiday dancers
  • Treat bags
  • Prizes
  • Crafts
  • Visitor from the North Pole

The 40th Annual Mayor’s Christmas Party is this Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Heritage Hall at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

 

 

