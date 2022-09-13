City Pay Increase

A pay increase has been injected into city employees checks in September as a newly approved pay plan takes affect.

City Manager Mike Schrage joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to explain the details. According to Schrage the pay plan had not been examined or upgraded since 2007.

Over the past 15-years the city was able to adjust the starting pay rate at some levels to help them stay competitive. Schrage now believes they are on a more competitive footing all the way around.

All positions will see a minimum of a 2-percent increase and above, up to to 20-percent in some cases – and a cost of living bump in January. Also in 2023, merit raises will be awarded to city employees on the anniversary of their hire date.