Salina, KS

Now: 88 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 96 ° | Lo: 63 °

City Pay Increase

Jeff GarretsonSeptember 13, 2022

A pay increase has been injected into city employees checks in September as a newly approved pay plan takes affect.

City Manager Mike Schrage joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to explain the details. According to Schrage the pay plan had not been examined or upgraded since 2007.

 

Over the past 15-years the city was able to adjust the starting pay rate at some levels to help them stay competitive. Schrage now believes they are on a more competitive footing all the way around.

All positions will see a minimum of a 2-percent increase and above, up to to 20-percent in some cases – and a cost of living bump in January. Also in 2023, merit raises will be awarded to city employees on the anniversary of their hire date.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

City Pay Increase

A pay increase has been injected into city employees checks in September as a newly approved pay pla...

September 13, 2022 Comments

Late Nights and Big Fights

Kansas News

September 13, 2022

Graffiti Artists Damage Five Salina...

Kansas News

September 13, 2022

AVCTL-I Week 2 Recap

Sports News

September 13, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

City Pay Increase
September 13, 2022Comments
Late Nights and Big Fight...
September 13, 2022Comments
Graffiti Artists Damage F...
September 13, 2022Comments
“Only God Can Make ...
September 12, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra