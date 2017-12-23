Salina, KS

City Offices, Services Impacted by Holidays

Todd PittengerDecember 22, 2017

The City of Salina, and city services, will be impacted by the upcoming and Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The holiday schedule is as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • City offices will be closed Monday, December 25 and Tuesday, December 26 for the Christmas holiday. Staff will return to the regular schedule Wednesday, December 27.
  • City offices will also be closed Monday, January 1, 2018 for the New Years Day holiday observance.
  • No sanitation collection will take place Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 or Jan 1, 2018. Collection for both weeks will be delayed by one day. The regular schedule will resume Monday, Jan. 8, 2018.
  • The Household Hazardous Waste Facility will be closed Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday Dec. 26, 2017. Regular operating hours will resume Wednesday, Dec. 27. The HHW facility is open by appointment only Monday – Wednesday and Friday; 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m.-noon the first Saturday of each month.
  • The Landfill will be closed Monday, Dec. 25. Regular operating hours will resume Tuesday, Dec. 26. The Landfill is open 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
  • The Salina City Commission will not meet Monday, December 25 due to the Christmas holiday and will not meet on Monday, January 1 due to the New Year’s Day holiday. The next regular City Commission meeting will be Monday, January 8, 2018.

