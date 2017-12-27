Salina, KS

City Offers Christmas Tree Recycling

Rachel Hinde-ConstantinoDecember 27, 2017

Four park locations in Salina will accept and recycle Christmas trees into mulch between December 22 and January 31, 2018. The mulch will be used around newly planted trees and to surface nature trails.

Christmas trees must be free of ornaments and stands. Yard waste will not be accepted.

Drop-off Locations:

  • Lakewood Park, 1323 E. Iron Avenue
  • Jerry Ivey Park, 2465 Edward Street
  • Centennial Park, 764 Commanche Avenue
  • Thomas Park, 1525 N. 9th Street

This program is offered through the City of Salina Parks and Recreation Department. For more information about Christmas tree recycling or the Parks and Recreation Department, call (785) 826-7275 or visit http://www.salina-ks.gov/parksandrecreation.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

