City Offers Christmas Tree Recycling

Four park locations in Salina will accept and recycle Christmas trees into mulch between December 22 and January 31, 2018. The mulch will be used around newly planted trees and to surface nature trails.

Christmas trees must be free of ornaments and stands. Yard waste will not be accepted.

Drop-off Locations:

Lakewood Park, 1323 E. Iron Avenue

Jerry Ivey Park, 2465 Edward Street

Centennial Park, 764 Commanche Avenue

Thomas Park, 1525 N. 9th Street

This program is offered through the City of Salina Parks and Recreation Department. For more information about Christmas tree recycling or the Parks and Recreation Department, call (785) 826-7275 or visit http://www.salina-ks.gov/parksandrecreation.