City Offers Christmas Tree Recycling

Three park locations in Salina will accept and recycle Christmas trees into mulch through late January.

The mulch will be used around newly planted trees and to surface nature trails.

Christmas trees must be free of ornaments, stands, netting and plastic bags. Yard waste will not be accepted.

According to the City of Salina, the forestry crew has established Christmas tree drop-off locations at the following parks:

Lakewood Park

Jerry Ivey Memorial Park

\Thomas Park

Drop off is available through January 18th.