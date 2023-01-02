Salina, KS

City Offers Christmas Tree Recycling

Todd PittengerJanuary 2, 2023

Four park locations in Salina will accept and recycle Christmas trees into mulch through the end January 31, 2023.

According to the City of Salina, the mulch will be used around newly planted trees and to surface nature trails.

Christmas trees must be free of ornaments, stands, netting and plastic bags. Yard waste will not be accepted.

Drop-off locations include:

  • Lakewood Park, 1323 E. Iron Avenue
  • Jerry Ivey Park, 2465 Edward Street
  • Centennial Park, 764 Commanche Avenue
  • Thomas Park, 1525 N. 9th Street

For more information about Christmas tree recycling, visit salina-ks.gov or call (785) 826-727

Photo by Michelle Ziling Ou on Unsplash

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

