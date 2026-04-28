City of Salina Warns Public of Fraudulent Payment Request

The City of Salina Community & Development Services Department is alerting residents, contractors, and developers to recent fraudulent communications requesting payment for application approval fees from recent planning & zoning actions.

These messages may appear to come from the City of Salina and often request payment via wire transfer or ACH.

These requests are not legitimate. The City of Salina Community & Development Services staff will not send invoices requesting payment in this manner.

Individuals are advised to exercise caution when receiving unexpected payment requests and to verify the legitimacy of any communication claiming to be from the City. Do not send payment or provide financial information in response to suspicious

messages.

If you receive a questionable request or have any concerns, please contact Community & Development Services staff directly at 785-309-5715 or [email protected].

The City of Salina takes matters involving potential fraud seriously and encourages the public to remain vigilant to help prevent financial loss.