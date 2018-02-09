Salina, KS

City of Salina to Host Kickoff Meeting Broadway Boulevard Conceptual Study Crawford Street to Ash Street

KSAL StaffFebruary 9, 2018

The City of Salina is beginning an important study to plan the future of Broadway Boulevard from Crawford Street to Ash Street.

Broadway has always been an important corridor, serving as a major avenue for retailing and business. It is now time to look at the boulevard and consider a realistic plan for the future of the boulevard. As part of this process, the City will host a public meeting for those who have an interest in the boulevard.

A plan to create a great boulevard will require the participation and ideas of businesses, property owners, neighborhood residents, organizations and others who have an interest in the boulevard. Applications for the Boulevard Plan Advisory Committee (BPAC) will be available at this meeting for those interested in making the commitment to be part of the advisory committee.

Information regarding this Kickoff Meeting is available at this link www.bbtomorrow.com.

Specific questions regarding the project should be directed to Wayne Nelson, P.E., City of Salina, (785) 309-5725 or wayne,[email protected].

Thursday, February 15, 2018

 

5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

 

Revolution Church

 

1111 E South Street

 

Salina, Kansas 67401

 

