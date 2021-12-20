Salina, KS

City Now Collecting Tree and Limb Debris

Todd PittengerDecember 20, 2021

Beginning this week City of Salina crews will start to collect tree and limb debris from residential areas which were impacted by last Wednesday’s wind storm.

According to to the City of Salina, residents are encouraged to set debris along the right-of-way or curbside for pickup. Crews will begin pickups in south Salina, and work their way north.

The entire process is expected to take several weeks, as staffing is limited.

Residents may also bring their debris free of charge to the Salina Landfill, located at 4292 S. Burma Rd., from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Holiday hours will vary). Commercial customers will be charged $20 a ton for limb debris.

The City would like to thank those who are able to make arrangements to remove debris from their properties, and thanks everyone for their patience during this process.

