Salina City Manager resigns after serving the city for 19 years.

City Manager Mike Schrage was full of emotions when he voluntarily resigned at the city commission’s executive session on Monday.

“My family and I absolutely love Salina. I thoroughly enjoyed the work of being the city manager now more than ever and I sincerely believe the city organization, as well as the community are in the best shape they have been in decades, if not ever” said Schrage.

Schrage will continue his position as city manager in Warrensburg, Mo. which he hopes is the last stop of his city manager career.

“I will consider myself blessed if I am lucky enough to look back on my time in Warrensburg as fondly and proudly as I have in Salina” said Schrage.

He gave high praise for Salina and hopes to see the city grow in the future. “I look forward to watching Salina continue on the upward trajectory that it has built for itself.”

City commissioners expressed their remarks and emotions for Schrage’s resignation. “We truly wish you (Schrage) the best and you have been a true role model for everyone here” said Dr. Trent Davis.

Before his City Manager career in Salina, he held the role of Deputy City Manager for 12.5 years. His previous public sector experience includes 12 years as City Administrator in Smithville, Missouri and 2.5 years in Maysville, Missouri. Mr. Schrage holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Northeast Missouri State University and obtained a Master’s Degree in Public Administration at Wichita State University.

Schrage’s employment end date will be February 7, 2025.