City Manager Finalists Announced

The Salina City Commission has announced three City Manager finalists. Following a nationwide search led by Government Professional Solutions, the three City Manager finalists are Darrin Tangeman of Orleans, Massachusetts, Michael Tremblay of Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, and Jacob Wood of Salina, Kansas.

Government Professional Solutions provided the following biographies on the three finalists:

Tangeman has over 11 years of executive local government experience, serving as Chief Administrative Officer, City Manager, and Town Manager for municipalities in Massachusetts and Colorado. Before Darrin began his local government career, he served as a United States Army Special Forces Officer in the revered Green Berets for 11 years. Darrin has a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas, a Master of Science in Defense Analysis from the Naval Postgraduate School, a Master of Public Administration from the University of Colorado, and a third Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Kansas. He also has successfully completed the Harvard University Senior Executive in State and Local Government Program. Darrin has been an active member of the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) and has earned the ICMA-Credentialed Manager status. As a member of ICMA, Darrin was a Co-Founder of the ICMA Veterans Local Government Management Fellowship, which he served as the Inaugural Chair.

Tremblay has served in the United States Army since 1995. His more recent assignments have been the CEO of Talent Management for the 1 st Brigade as Commander, Chief of Staff at Fort Benning, and as Garrison Commander, which is the equivalent as a City Manager, at USAG located in South Korea. Michael has two master’s degrees. The first is a Master of Science in National Security Strategy from the National War College. The second is a Master of Science in Administration/Organizational Leadership from Central Michigan University.

Wood has over 13 years of executive local government experience, serving as an Assistant City Manager, Deputy City Manager, City Administrator, and Interim City Manager with multiple municipalities in Kansas. During that time, he has also served as a Logistics Officer with the United States Army Reserve for 19 years. Jacob has a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Public Administration from Kansas State University. Jacob has also been an active member of the Kansas Association of City/County Managers since 2009, and the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) since 2008, where he has earned the ICMA-Credentialed Manager status.

On Monday, August 11, the finalists will receive community tours prior to a public meet-and-greet. Citizens are invited to meet the three finalists from 5:30-7:30pm at the Stiefel Theatre Watson Room, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue, Salina. On Tuesday, August 12, the finalists will have closed interviews with the Salina City Commission.