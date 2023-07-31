City Launches New Website

The City of Salina has a new website at www.salina-ks.gov.

According to the City, the previous website, which had been operating since March 2016, was in need of a facelift.

“The need for an updated website reached a point where we had to address it,” explained Scott Gardner, Director of Computer Technology. “The new website allows us the opportunity to reduce our footprint and expenditures while improving performance and the citizen’s experience.”

The website, constructed by Manhattan-based government software company GovBuilt, now features a forum for permits, quicker methods of submitting payments and request, a news/media section, and an events calendar. “It has been a long time in the making,” said Mike Schrage, City Manager. “(The website) will provide our citizens easier access to information about their city. With new features and a new look, we hope to elevate the ease of website navigation and provide more value to our citizens. Our updated website embodies our commitment to our citizens.”

“GovBuilt was absolutely thrilled to collaborate with the City of Salina’s website redesign committee,” said Robert Disberger, GovBuilt Vice President of Sales. From the very outset, we were captivated by their forward-thinking approach and ambitious goals for the project.”

The new site features a modern layout with self-service options, and easy-to-find department and government information. The site is also mobile and tablet friendly, making it easier to find information on the go.

“We envisioned this website with a clear purpose: to empower the public by providing easy access to the things they need effortlessly, explained Deputy City Manager Jacob Wood. “I think we achieved that goal with a user friendly site that looks great. The new website is the culmination of many hours of work from employees across the organization. I think we can all be really proud of the finished product.”

