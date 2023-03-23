City Hall “Die-In” Protest Planned

Organizers in Salina are planning to join in locally as part of a larger national event to supporter the transgender community.

On Friday March 31st, Trans Visibility Day, the world will see demonstrations being held in support of our trans family during these hard times. Nationwide, lawmakers, persuaded by Anti Transgender biase are creating hurtful legislation.

In Salina Kansas, Mia Dennett and North Central Kansas Pride host events in light of this day from 12-1 pm.

“Walk Outs” at both South and Central high schools students are invited to stand in support for their young peers struggling with identity and acceptance.

Additionally, “Die At city hall” located at 300 W Ash. From 12-1 gatherers will “die” to represent the countless fatalies these laws cause. Demonstrators will lay in solidarity and provide information about how we can help as a community.

As always, NCKP invites the public to these peaceful protests. It’s asked participants show a little early with signs and messages of support, people are welcome to share their stories.

For more information or volunteer opportunities please email one of the following contacts:

Mia Dennett

[email protected]

NCKP

[email protected]