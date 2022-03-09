City Crews Preparing For Snowstorm

City of Salina road crews are preparing for an expected winter storm.

According to the city, with weather forecasts expecting 5” – 8” of snowfall late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, the City of Salina will begin pre-treating the City’s roadways with road salt and Magnesium Chloride brine (MgCl2) Wednesday.

When snow accumulations reach 1.5” in depth all arterial and collector streets will be plowed. If accumulations exceed 2” in depth, snow will be plowed in residential areas once arterial and collector streets have been plowed. Crews are divided into day and night shifts to allow continuous 24-hour operations.

The public is asked to minimize travel during snowfall as much as possible. If travel is necessary, please be sure to clear your vehicle’s windshield and windows to improve visibility and your roof to reduce the amount of blowing snow for other motorists. Please allow extra stopping distance at intersections or between vehicles on the roadway.

The public is asked to also allow ample space when approaching snow removal equipment from behind, as the equipment will be distributing salt, which may cause limited visibility as snow is being removed from the roadway. Driving too closely to snow removal equipment could also present additional challenges and safety concerns for operators and other motorists.