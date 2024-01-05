City, County Prepping For Winter Storm

Both the City of Salina and Saline County are preparing in advance for the possibility of inclement winter weather.

According to Saline County, winter weather is expected beginning Friday and early next week Light to moderate snow is expected Friday, with the heaviest during morning hours. A winter storm is expected to arrive on Monday and Tuesday, bringing the potential for a longer duration of moderate and heavy snow with blowing and drifting snow. According to the City of Salina, with a wintry mix of snow expected throughout Friday and Saturday, road crews City of Salina have salted all bridge decks and elevated surfaces. Salt trucks are equipped and staff is on standby ready to be deployed when a further need arises.

The public is asked to allow ample space when approaching salt trucks from behind, as the equipment will be distributing salt to the roadway. Driving too closely to equipment could present additional challenges and safety concerns for operators and other motorists.