Twice is Nice For City Commission

Beginning in the new year a change is coming to city commission meetings in Salina.

Instead of four meetings a month, meeting every Monday, the governing body will have two meetings a month, every other Monday.

Salina City Manager Mike Schrage told KSAL News they looked at twenty-one peer communities, and Salina was meeting the most among that group when you consider study sessions as well.

Other than the number of monthly meetings, everything else will remain the same with a 4:00pm meeting following a study session.

The new bi-monthly meeting schedule will begin on January 8th.