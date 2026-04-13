City Approves Names For Areas

Several areas and projects in Salina are getting names, including three associated with the Smoky Hill River Renewal Project.

Salina City Commissioners Monday approved names for several areas of the community.

Names and locations include:

Naming the parking lot at Santa Fe Avenue and Ash Street the “City Lights Pavilion.”

Naming a plaza at 4th Street the “Kubota Plaza” in conjunction with the Smoky Hill River Renewal Project.

Naming the area adjacent to the lake at Lakewood Park the “Quintin and Florence Applequist Memorial Natural Area” in conjunction with the Smoky Hill River Renewal Project.

Naming a trail at Founders Park the “Earl Bane Foundation Founders Park Trail” in conjunction with the Smoky Hill River Renewal Project.

Three of the four projects are receiving significant funding from the namesake. Kubota is contributing $1.5 million to the planned plaza on 4th Street. Roy and Donice Applequist are contributing $2 million to the Lakewood Natural Area. The Earl Bane Fondation is contributing a total of $2 million to the Founders Park Tail project.

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