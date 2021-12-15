Citizens Urged to Stay Home

Salina, KS

Todd PittengerDecember 15, 2021

Officials are urging citizens in Salina to stay home following a damaging wind storm that produced near 100 mph wind. The City says it is aware of multiple downed powerlines, power outages, traffic lights and hazardous road conditions. Crews are working hard to resolve these issues. Please have patience.

Please reserve 911 calls for emergencies only.

Report power outages and downed powerlines to your power companies.

If traffic lights are out, treat intersections like a 4 way stop.

Residents who need shelter or power for medical devices are invited to come to Webster Conference Center located at 2601 N. Ohio. Please check in at, the chapel. It is the first building you see.

They are aware of the smoke smell, there is no need to report it to officials.

If you have personally witnessed vehicle damage, please report it to officials.
City

Crews are working hard to resolve issues that have occured as a result of the windstorm. Please report power outages and downed powerlines to your power companies:

Evergy (Online – https://www.evergy.com/outages/report-an-outage, 1-800-383-1183)
DSO (1-800-376-3533)

