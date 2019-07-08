The Saline County Sheriff’s Office and the Salina Police Department announced this morning that they are now accepting applications for the 2019 Citizen’s Academy.

Applications can be found online, at the Sheriff’s Office, or at the Police Department. All applications must be turned in by the 26th. This year’s academy will be held from August 14th – October 23rd.

From the Saline County Sheriff Website —-

“The Saline County Sheriff’s Office and the Salina Police Department jointly offer a Citizen’s Academy. Sheriff Roger Soldan and Chief of Police Brad Nelson believe a community and government partnership is important to providing services and meeting the needs of a growing city and county population. When the community and law enforcement become cooperation partners, they form a powerful alliance, capable of addressing community issues and concerns. The Citizen’s Academy is part of a continuing program designed to 1) acquaint citizens with law enforcement’s practices and services and 2) acquaint officers with concerns and perceptions of the community.

The mission of the Citizen’s Academy is to build a better understanding between citizens and law enforcement through education and positive interaction.

If you are interested in more information, contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 826-6500, or the Training Unit of the Salina Police Department at 826-7210.”