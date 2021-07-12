BREAKING NEWS

Citizen’s Academy Starts in September

KSAL StaffJuly 12, 2021

Applications are now being accepted for the 27th Citizen’s Academy that will be hosted by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Salina Police Department.

Lt. Sean Kochanowski with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that applications are now available and being accepted through the end of July of 2021.

Kochanowski says that the classes will run from September 1st through November 17th. The Wednesday evening meetings will focus on many aspects of law enforcement in Salina and Saline County.

Applications can be picked up at either the Saline County Sheriff’s Office or the Salina Police Department. Or they can be accessed online here: http://www.salina-ks.gov/CitizensPoliceAcademy

