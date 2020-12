Citizen Review Board Application Deadline is Tuesday

The deadline is nearing to apply to be a part of a Salina Police Department citizen review board . The City of Salina is currently accepting expression of interest forms for the Salina Citizen Review Board.

According to the city, a new deadline for submission is this Tuesday, December 15th. A previously posted deadline was January 4, 2021.

The board will be created to review the investigatory findings of the Salina Police Department in response to complaints of (a) excessive use of force and/or (b) racial or other biased-based policing.

The Law Enforcement Citizen Review Board will serve as a community advisory board and a training advisory board to:

Advise and assist the Salina police department in policy development, education, and community outreach and communications related to racial or other biased-based policing by law enforcement officers and agencies; Assist the city manager, chief of police, and the city commission in the development of a racial or other biased-based policing comprehensive plan; and Provide recommendations resulting from board-initiated review of departmental training policies. Review the investigatory findings of the Salina Police Department in response to complaints of (a) excessive use of force and/or (b) racial or other biased-based policing

The board will be appointed by the Mayor with the consent of the City Commission. Membership will include seven persons who have demonstrated interest or experience in police and/or community relations and also reflect the racial and ethnic diversity of the city of Salina with a goal of over-representation of minority populations in comparison with local demographics.

The citizen review board will meet as needed and at least quarterly. Timely review of complaints of excessive use of force and/or racial or other biased-based policing will require flexibility in the scheduling of special meetings.

If you are interested in serving the community by becoming a member, please submit an expression-of-interest form, no later than December 15, 2020, which may be obtained from the City of Salina website, http://salina-ks.gov/boards or by visiting the City Clerk’s Office, 300 W. Ash, Room 206. If you have any questions, please call (785) 309-5735.