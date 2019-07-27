Citizen Board Volunteers Needed

The City of Salina is seeking a few good men, women, and youth willing to serve in various volunteer positions.

A couple months ago, the City of Salina put out a call for volunteers to serve on citizen boards with a deadline of August 7th. With that deadline fast approaching, they are still short on expression of interest forms for the following citizen boards, commission and committees:

Accessibility Advisory Board Citizen-at-Large Youth Member*

Animal Control Advisory & Appeals Board Youth Member*

Arts & Humanities Commission Youth Member*

Board of Zoning Appeals Youth Member*

Building Advisory Board Licensed Architect Realtor Licensed Mechanical Master/Journeyman Youth Member*

Business Improvement District Design Review Citizen-at-Large

Community Art & Design Advisory Committee Practicing Design Professional

Disciplinary Advisory Board Citizen-at-Large within City Limits

Heritage Commission Archeologist Landscape Architect Architect Historian Youth Member*

Housing Authority Client/Tenant

Human Relations Commission Youth Member*

Parks & Recreation Advisory Board Youth Member*

Planning Commission Youth Member*

Solid Waste Management Committee 3 rd Class City Representative Youth Member*

Tree Advisory Board Citizen-at-Large Youth Member*



The Youth on Board program allows for individuals between the ages of 15-20 attending a secondary or post-secondary school to serve on certain boards that are noted above.