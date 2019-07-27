Citizen Board Volunteers Needed

The City of Salina is seeking a few good men, women, and youth willing to serve in various volunteer positions.
A couple months ago, the City of Salina put out a call for volunteers to serve on citizen boards with a deadline of August 7th. With that deadline fast approaching, they are still short on expression of interest forms for the following citizen boards, commission and committees:
- Accessibility Advisory Board
- Citizen-at-Large
- Youth Member*
- Animal Control Advisory & Appeals Board
- Youth Member*
- Arts & Humanities Commission
- Youth Member*
- Board of Zoning Appeals
- Youth Member*
- Building Advisory Board
- Licensed Architect
- Realtor
- Licensed Mechanical Master/Journeyman
- Youth Member*
- Business Improvement District Design Review
- Citizen-at-Large
- Community Art & Design Advisory Committee
- Practicing Design Professional
- Disciplinary Advisory Board
- Citizen-at-Large within City Limits
- Heritage Commission
- Archeologist
- Landscape Architect
- Architect
- Historian
- Youth Member*
- Housing Authority
- Client/Tenant
- Human Relations Commission
- Youth Member*
- Parks & Recreation Advisory Board
- Youth Member*
- Planning Commission
- Youth Member*
- Solid Waste Management Committee
- 3rd Class City Representative
- Youth Member*
- Tree Advisory Board
- Citizen-at-Large
- Youth Member*
The Youth on Board program allows for individuals between the ages of 15-20 attending a secondary or post-secondary school to serve on certain boards that are noted above.
If you are interested in serving the community by becoming a member of one of these boards, commissions or committees, you are asked to fill out an expression-of-interest form by August 7, 2019. An expression-of-interest form or more information may be obtained from the City of Salina website by following the link or by visiting the City Clerk’s Office, 300 W. Ash, Room 206. If you have any questions, please call (785) 309-5735.