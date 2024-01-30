Cirque de la Symphonie Returns to Stiefel

Acrobats, strongmen and aerial flyers are set to land in Salina for a thrill ride show.

Cirque de la Symphonie returns to the Stiefel Theatre stage Saturday, March 2, at 7 p.m. with an all new program of awe-inspiring physical feats of power and beauty!

Paired with music from blockbuster movie classics, this visual thrill ride will feature acrobats, strongmen, and a touch of magic as well as aerial flyers soaring high above the orchestra. Experience film music like never before!

Guest Artists

Cirque de la Symphonie brings the magic of cirque to the music hall. It is an elegant adaptation of some of the most amazing cirque acts performed on a stage shared with the full symphony orchestra. The production showcases veterans of exceptional cirque programs throughout the world as well as world record holders and gold-medal winners of international competitions.

Tickets on Sale Now!

Tickets start at $45 and may be purchased at the Stiefel Theatre Box Office, by calling 785-827-1998 or online at www.salinasymphony.org.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, contact Adrienne Allen at (785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.