Circle Continues Breakout Season with Victory over Abilene

Trent SanchezOctober 8, 2022

Pictured is Zach Miller 

TOWANDA – The Circle Thunderbirds continued their breakthrough season Friday night in a Senior Night 40-0 victory over the Abilene Cowboys.  Circle won 6 games last season which was their most wins since 2010.  The Thunderbirds only won 4 combined games from 2017-2020.  Circle is 5-1 this season with their only loss to McPherson.  They have a 38-35 victory over Buhler, the same Crusader team that beat them 76-0 last year.

In the victory Friday night, the Thunderbirds racked up, unofficially, 529 yards of total offense, with 315 of that on the ground.  Circle jumped out to a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.  In the 2nd quarter, Abilene put together a drive that went deep into Thunderbird territory that resulted in an interception by Cole Glaves.  Circle took possession at their own 8 yard line and then Ty Smith caught a 62 yard bomb that set up a 7 yard touchdown run by Quarterback, Cooper Chadwell to give the Thunderbirds a 20-0 lead with 4:46 left in the half.  Abilene would go on to turn the ball over two more times in a row and Circle made them pay after Dylan Foes had intercepted his second straight pass.  Glaves would catch a 30 yard score with 50 seconds left in the half to extend the lead to 28-0 after the touchdown and a 2-point conversion run by Westin Rose.

Rose was the star last week for the Thunderbirds with 240 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 37-15 victory over Augusta.  Friday night, the night belonged to Junior Running back, Connor Chadwell.  He had 179 yards on 13 carries and scored on runs of 2, 12, & 56 yards.  He was complemented on the night by Senior Receiver, Ty Smith who 3 catches for 177 yards and a 76 yard touchdown.

Abilene finished the night with 187 yards of total offense in the loss.  The Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game, for Abilene, was Sophomore Linebacker, Landon Taplin.  The Cowboys are now 3-3 on the season and are #8 in the 4A West Standings.  If they finish in the top 8 they will host a playoff game.  The Cowboys will host Augusta next Friday for Senior night before they wrap up the season at undefeated Wamego.  Augusta is currently 1-5 on the season but they have losses to undefeated, state ranked Chanute, 5-1 McPherson, 5-1 Circle and 3-3 Buhler.  The Orioles fell 28-14 to the Crusaders Friday night.  Augusta has had Abilene’s number in recent seasons.  They defeated the Cowboys 28-0 last year and have defeated the Cowboys 4 straight seasons in a row.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

