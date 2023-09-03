Church Embracing Back to School / Fall Season

A Salina church ir reaching out and welcoming all who are new to Salina this early fall. Christ Cathedral clergy and members extend a warm welcome to all new and returning elementary, high-school and college students, faculty and staff in the Salina and regional area.

According to the church, the Cathedral supports its busy communities as fall school and sports resume, in the following ways:

in-person, phone and Zoom chat opportunities for students or teachers in need of confidential conversations as they navigate challenging life chapters or transitions.

the Cathedral Choir welcomes interested singers ages 16 and up. The choir performs weekly and rehearses on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. and Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. The choir and Cathedral plan to host an interactive ‘Hymnspiration’ event on Wednesday evening, Oct 25, open to the public, with admission by donation, for those who would enjoy hearing and singing beloved hymns in a historic and worshipful setting. More details forthcoming.

on Saturdays at 5 p.m and Sundays at 10 a.m. The public is invited. Christ Cathedral is an inclusive, welcoming church family. Talk to the Cathedral Dean, Mother Shay Craig, for details on small-group studies, Book Club or how to volunteer at or attend Cathedral special concerts or events.

For more information, contact the Christ Cathedral office at 785-827-4440 or Mother Shay Craig at [email protected] .