Church Burglar Caught on Camera

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a thief who broke into a church. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to police, on July 13th officers responded to the First Baptist Church, 834 Lewis, in regard to a burglary. An employee arrived at the church and discovered a window panel had been pushed in and was damaged.

After reviewing surveillance video, the suspect gained entry into the business at approximately 3:29 AM. The suspect entered through the window and property was stolen from inside.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of those involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Cranmer, case 2022-20181.