Church Broken Into

Salina Police are looking for a man who broke into an area church on Wednesday.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that people involved with the First Baptist Church, located at 843 Lewis Avenue, reported to police at 9 a.m. that a burglary had occurred at the church.

Unreleased video showed a man breaking in through a window of the church around 2:30 a.m. The man then found a key and entered the main area of the building. Forrester said the man did not take anything from the church other than the key, and he left an hour after originally entering. He exited out of a side door and was last seen walking south from the church.

Just a few hours later, police received calls in the 900 block of Pearl Ave. that a suspicious man was wandering through backyards. Forrester said it is believed this was the same man from the church burglary.

Police are working on identifying the suspect.