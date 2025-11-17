Christopher Cross Coming to Salina

A multi-Grammy Award winning singer and songwriter who had one of the most successful debuts in music history is coming to Salina. Christopher Cross is coming to the Stiefel Theatre this spring.

Christopher Cross burst onto the music scene with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy Awards, including for the first time in Grammy history the “Big Four” most prestigious awards:

Record of the Year (for the single “Sailing”)

Album of the Year

Song of the Year (also “Sailing”)

Best New Artist

In a career spanning more than four decades, Cross has sold over 10 million albums. His music has garnered five Grammys, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, an Emmy nomination and five Top 10 singles.

Within a year of the first album’s release, Cross joined music royalty Burt Bacharach to write “Arthur’s Theme,” for the movie Arthur, which won an Academy Award for Best Song. With his 1983 release, Another Page, Cross was again in the Top 10 with the singles “All Right” and “Think of Laura.” His song, “Swept Away,” composed for the hit television series, Growing Pains, was nominated for an Emmy.

Christopher Cross’s hits include:

“Sailing” (No. 1)

“Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” (No. 1)

“ Ride Like the Wind” (No. 2)

“All Right” (No. 12)

“Never Be the Same” (No. 15)

“Say You’ll Be Mine” (No. 20)

“Think of Laura” (No. 9)

“No Time For Talk” (No. 33)

Cross started his own label and, since 2007, has released 8 albums of new material, including A Christopher Cross Christmas and The Café Carlyle Sessions, jazz treatments of hits and favorites born out of a residency at the famous Hotel Carlyle in New York City. Take Me as I Am, released in 2018, features richly-crafted melodies and elegant guitar work.

The latest project for Christopher Cross Record is aptly titled The Complete Works. Released in 2020, it celebrates his 40th anniversary as a recording artist and is a collection of all 12 previously-released CDs, one CD of singles and bonus tracks, and a pink vinyl containing one track from each album chosen by Christopher.

All in all, it’s been quite a ride, one that has taken Cross from his early days in Texas where he once served as a drum tech for Ginger Baker, bought gear from Jimmy Page, and played lead guitar for Deep Purple on a night when Ritchie Blackmore fell ill, to this place as a respected singer-songwriter-guitar player who continues to share his original music with the world.

Christopher Cross is coming to the Stiefel Theatre in Salina on Saturday, March 21st. Tickets go on sale this Friday.