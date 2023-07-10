Christmas in July Toy Run Planned

A Christmas in July Toy run is planned in the Salina.

The event, organized by the Salina VFW, will be this coming Saturday, July 15th.

Meet up is at the Ace Hardware parking lot near Broadway side at 1pm. Parade starts at 2pm. Those who purchase a toy at Ace for the event will receive a 10 percent discount if they mention it at the checkout.

The toy run will parade around Salina before ending at the VFW to donate the toys/gift cards. All donations will go towards the VFW Auxiliary “Fill the Dump Truck” project. All toys and gift cards benefit local kids through the Salvation Army.

Once participants arrive at the VFW there will be a taco bar for $9 and a full bar.

All two wheel, three wheel, and four wheel vehicles are invited.