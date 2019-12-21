Salina, KS

Now: 21 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 53 ° | Lo: 30 °

Christmas Climatology: White Christmas Not Likely

Todd PittengerDecember 21, 2019

If you don’t like cold and snow you’ll like the Christmas forecast this year.

A white Christmas in Central Kansas is rare, This year, there is little chance of a white Christmas.

For official records a white Christmas is defined: 1 inch or more of snow on the ground. It can either fall on Christmas day, or have been on the ground from a previous storm.

According to the National Weather Service, at this point temperatures look to be near to above normal for late-December, with the best chance of seeing above normal temperatures being across south-central and southeast Kansas.

Currently, the threat of precipitation looks low, but it would still be a good idea to plan ahead for how rain or snow may impact your plans.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Christmas Climatology: White Christ...

If you don't like cold and snow you'll like the Christmas forecast this year. A white Christmas i...

December 21, 2019 Comments

Final Salina Showdown of Decade End...

Sports News

December 21, 2019

Sacred Heart Boys Win Thriller, Gir...

Sports News

December 20, 2019

Ell-Saline Dismantled by Chaparral

Sports News

December 20, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Reckless, DUI Arrest
December 20, 2019Comments
Trailer Thieves Caught on...
December 20, 2019Comments
BB Gun Vandals
December 20, 2019Comments
Update: Early Morning Sho...
December 20, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH