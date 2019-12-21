Christmas Climatology: White Christmas Not Likely

If you don’t like cold and snow you’ll like the Christmas forecast this year.

A white Christmas in Central Kansas is rare, This year, there is little chance of a white Christmas.

For official records a white Christmas is defined: 1 inch or more of snow on the ground. It can either fall on Christmas day, or have been on the ground from a previous storm.

According to the National Weather Service, at this point temperatures look to be near to above normal for late-December, with the best chance of seeing above normal temperatures being across south-central and southeast Kansas.

Currently, the threat of precipitation looks low, but it would still be a good idea to plan ahead for how rain or snow may impact your plans.