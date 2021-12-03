Christmas Celebrations in Lindsborg

Make a joyful noise! It’s Christmastime in Lindsborg! According to the Visit Lindsborg organization, there are many holiday inspired activities over the next several weeks.

Celebrate the season with great music opportunities at Bethany College. Sunday, December 5 at 4:00 p.m. in Presser Hall, Dr. Hentus van Rooyen and Pastor Amy Truhe presents Comfort & Joy: A Christmas Handbell Hymnfest. Pastor Truhe will provide reflections while Dr. van Rooyen will direct the Bethany College Handbell Ensemble. Other handbell ensembles from Trinity United Methodist Church, Redeemer Lutheran Church, and Christ Cathedral Episcopal, all of Salina, will be featured as well.

Thursday, December 9, the Jazz Ensemble and Symphonic Band from Bethany College will take the stage with English Country Setting by Pierre LaPlante. Conductors are Dr. Keith Dobson and Sean Keasling. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m.

A Bethany Choir Christmas performs Meditations & Celebrations on Sunday, December 12 at 4:00 p.m. Come join the choirs of Bethany College for an afternoon of Christmas music celebrating the birth of Christ. A free will offering will be taken to support the choir’s tour to Washington, D.C. in May. This event will also be live streamed.

All Bethany College music events are in Presser Hall at no cost and open to the public. Masks are required for all.

Come to the Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum for live music, kids’ crafts, theatrics, Old Mill tours and more on Saturday, December 11, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Featuring an on-site Bake Sale, the Museum & Gift Shop will also be open. Admission is by donation, with regular Museum and Mill admission and hours that day from 9a to 5p.

The staff and board of the Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum invite Lindsborg lovers near and far to visit, get familiar with the museum’s ‘on the grow’ plans, then demonstrate their support by joining the museum as a member, donor, or by becoming a seasonal or event sponsor.

With memberships from $40 to $125/yr, and donor levels from $250 up, options are many. Just click to facebook.com/oldmillmuseumlindsborg for more details, or contact staff at 785-227-3595 or at [email protected]. Your interest and support in this seed-planting time for this ‘new’ Lindsborg attraction, will set the stage for a plentiful ‘harvest’ and growth in the New Year.

Join STEPMC as they make your morning start the Swedish way! The STEPMC St. Lucia Swedish Pancake Feed will be served at the Evangelical Covenant Church, 102 S. Washington, Saturday morning 8:00-11:00 a.m. Drive through or dine in options are available. Orders the day of the event are welcome, but you can also preorder. Fill out this form for your Swedish Pancake preorder: https://stepmc.breezechms.com/form/61539777 An individual meal consists of two pancakes, ham, sausage, lingonberry sauce, and syrup. A vegetarian option is available as well as sugar-free syrup. This event is a free-will donation with all proceeds going to STEPMC as they support people in poverty.

Four exhibitions are available for your viewing pleasure at the Birger Sandzén Memorial Gallery through January 2, 2022. By Design: The Life and Art of Clara Hatton features over sixty works by native Kansan Clara Anna Hatton. The Sister’s Show: From Oregon to Kansas features the work of Lindsborg natives, Shirley Dahlsten and Sandra Keller. Curated by the Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art in David City, Nebraska, Dale Nichols: Always a Regionalist displays a body of work by internationally recognized painter Dale Nichols. The Gallery’s popular Holiday Gift Show features the work of nearly 50 invited artists and includes paintings, prints, ceramics, jewelry, sculpture, Swedish-inspired folk art, woodcarvings, mixed media pieces, and more. The Sandzén Gallery is located at 401 North First Street. Hours are 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00 to 5:00 pm. on Sunday. Admission is free, with donations appreciated.

St. Lucia Day Events – Saturday, December 11, 2021

8:00 – 11:00 a.m. Swedish Pancake Feed at Evangelical Covenant Church—Proceeds donated to STEPSMC

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Swedish Bake Sale at Rendezvous Outfitters—Proceeds donated to TACOL

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. St. Lucia & Star Boy Crafts at Lindsborg Community Library

10:15 a.m. Lindsborg Swedish Folk Dancers performance, 100 Block N Main St.

10:45 a.m. Processional from Downtown to Bethany Lutheran Church with 4th Grade Class

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Swedish Folktales & Storytelling Downtown Merchants

11:30 a.m. 4th Grade St. Lucia church service at Bethany Lutheran Church, reception to follow

1:15 p.m. Performance by Lindsborg Folkdanslag, Bethany Lutheran Church lawn

1:45 p.m. Performance by Lindsborg Swedish Folk Dancers, Bethany Lutheran Church lawn

3:00 p.m. Lindsborg Swedish Folk Dancer St. Lucia church service, Bethany Lutheran church, reception to follow

Photo of St Luica 2021 Emma Littich courtesy Visit Lindsborg