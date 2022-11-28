Christmas by Candlelight Sunday

A long-time Salina holiday tradition will soon return. Kansas Wesleyan’s Department of Music is preparing this year’s Christmas by Candlelight event, “When He Comes to Reign.”

“Christmas by Candlelight is always a highlight of Salina’s Christmas season,” said Dr. James McAllister, Music department chair. “We look forward to seeing friends, family, alumni and community members at the performance. Working with high schools from throughout the area is a tremendous opportunity to open the Christmas season.”

High schools scheduled to perform alongside KWU’s Music department include Salina South, Salina Central, Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline and Hutchinson.

This year’s Christmas by Candlelight marks 40 years since the KWU Christmas concert took on that moniker.

Christmas by Candlelight will be held Sunday, Dec. 4th, at 5 p.m. in Sams Chapel. There is no charge for admission, nor is there any ticketing process required.