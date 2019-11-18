Christmas By Candlelight Returns

Kansas Wesleyan’s Christmas by Candlelight, a long-time Salina tradition, returns for its 2019 performance, Love Came Down at Christmas, on Sunday, Dec. 8 at KWU’s Sams Chapel. There will be two performances, one at 3 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m., along with a 6 p.m. dinner. While there is a $25 charge for the dinner, admission to the performances is free.

Love Came Down at Christmas will feature choral and instrumental students from the KWU Music Department—including various orchestras and choirs—under the direction of several talented faculty members, teaming with area high school choirs to help celebrate the season. Karen Babcock Brassea, KWU Assistant Professor of Theater, will serve as the performance’s narrator.

The 3 p.m. performance will feature choirs from:

Kansas Wesleyan

Central High School

Salina South High School

The 7:30 p.m. performances will include choirs from:

Kansas Wesleyan

Ellsworth High School

Sacred Heart High School

Southeast of Saline High School

After the first concert, those attending may adjourn to the traditional holiday dinner, which will be prepared by Sodexo executive chefs and served in the Student Activities Center. Entertainment during the elegant dinner proceedings will be provided by top-notch area musicians and vocalists, and all those attending will receive premium floor seats to the 7:30 p.m. performance.

Finally, there are plans to livestream portions of this year’s Christmas by Candlelight.

The tradition of a Christmas concert at KWU dates back, at minimum, to the 1950s, when the philharmonic choir would put on its annual Yule Program. While there were periodic mentions of candlelight being involved in the program during the ensuing decades, the Christmas by Candlelight title came into being, for good, in 1982.