“Christmas by Candlelight” Culminates “Holiday Magic” Concert Series

By Todd Pittenger December 1, 2025

Kansas Wesleyan University’s “Holiday Magic” concert series features multiple shows this week culminating with “Christmas by Candlelight” on Sunday evening.

According to the school, the following shows are scheduled:

  • Dec. 1 – Recital featuring  KWU Percussion Instructor Daniel Albertson,
  • Dec. 2  – Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, and Jazz Band Concert
  • Dec. 4 – Vocal Student Recital
  • Dec. 7 –  “Christmas by Candlelight”

All concerts except the Dec. 4 recital will be held in Sams Chapel.  The Dec. 4 event will take place at University United Methodist Church.

“Holiday Magic” wraps up Dec. 7 with “Light Born of Light,” this year’s event. The performance is at 6 p.m., a change from previous years, but no tickets are required.

_ _ _

Photo via KWU